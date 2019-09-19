Ah here...! Kids only back to school but look what's in the shops!

It may be still be a whopping 96 days to Christmas - but some stores are already selling chocolate Santas, Santa gift packs and festive Selection Boxes, boxes of sweets and boxes of biscuits.

All the old favourites are on the shelves - Roses, Celebrations and Heroes. And Fox's and Victoria boxes of biscuits.

The kids are only back to school a week and we were expecting to be hit with the usual Halloween marketing frenzy any day now.

However Tesco in Kildare Town has already allocated significant shelf space to numerous Christmas treats.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on how many shopping days to Christmas by monitoring this handy website:

http://www.xmasclock.com/