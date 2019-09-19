Gardaí seizing legally held firearms if licences aren't renewed

Gardai have warned that they may seize guns if they are not fully licensed.

Application forms are available at local Garda stations.

If an unlicensed firearm is seized, the owner may be prosecuted.

All firearms must be licensed under firearms legislation.

All new Firearms Certiﬁcates costs around €80 and will remain in force for three years from the date they were granted.

An Garda Siochana has thanked all firearm owners for their continued co-operation in this area.

Gardaí said this firearm was recently seized in the Wicklow Division as the owner had let their licence lapse.

Officers said: "Remember if you own a firearm, it must have a licence!"

