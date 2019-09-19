Busy street in Maynooth to close for one month

Kildare County Council has given notice that a section of Parson Street (R408) in Maynooth will be closed for one month.

The closure will apply from its junction with the R148 Mill Street / Main Street to the junction with Newtown Road (L50535).

The closure will take place from Tuesday, 15 October to Friday, 15 November.

The Council said the closure is required to facilitate the pipe laying of a new 'trunk main' pipe.

Traffic travelling towards the R408 will be diverted via the R148 Main St., onto R406 Straffan Road, followed by L1022 and onto L50535 Meadowbrook Road and onto Newtown Road. (Access to college will remain open as normal from this side).

Traffic travelling towards Newtown Road or Meadowbrook Road L50535 will be diverted via L1022 and R406, Straffan Road, continuing onto R148 Main St. to junction R148 / R408. (Access to college will need to follow this diversion route).

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation & Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5pm on Monday, 23 September.