Irish Water warns of potential odours at treatment plant

Irish Water has warned of a potential odour while essential works are carried out at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks.

The body said there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant due to works scheduled to take place on Fridays only in the coming weeks.

Works will take place from 8am until 8pm each Friday until Friday, 25th October, 2019.

Irish Water said it will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible.

Irish Water said it would like to apologise for any odours that arise while the work is being carried out.