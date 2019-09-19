Curragh Racecourse track to host exhibition games in GAA, soccer and rugby at Autumn Festival

The inaugural Curragh Autumn festival on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September features great quality race action on the track with some of the best group and competitive handicap races of the season.

Newbridge Parishes Family Day on the Saturday will see a performance by the Newbridge Gospel Choir before racing.

Also taking place will be a 15-minute soccer match between Newbridge United and Newbridge Town.

This will be followed later by a Moorefield v Sarsfields GAA match.

And Newbridge RFC will play Cill Dara RFC in rugby while Moorefiled will take on Sarsfields in hurling.

The Irish Pony Club will also host an exhibition race.

The annual Newbridge Parishes Family Race Day has raised 500,000 euro for worthwhile projects benefiting the local community since it was launched 34 years ago with both the Catholic and Church of Ireland parishes working close together.

The race day coincides with the Curragh’s Autumn Festival, which also includes “Future Champions Day” on Sunday 29th September

There will be a top class programme of 8 races starting at 1.25pm, while a variety of free entertainment for children during the afternoon includes an exciting “Kids Zone” and music from a variety of local performers including the Newbridge Gospel Choir.

Children from Sports club in the Parish will take part in exhibition games between races including Moorefield, Sarsfields GAA, Newbridge United, Newbridge Town soccer teams

Cill Dara and Newbridge rugby clubs and Newbridge Athletics Club, while the Irish Pony Club will celebrate their achievements this year with many successes coming from their members from Kildare.

Races have been generously sponsored by AES, Manguard Plus, Holden Plant Rentals, Cross’ SuperValu, Keadeen Hotel, PG Duffy and Sons and the Treacy Group

In advance of the race day, over 500 primary school children from the Parish have been invited to the Curragh to spend a morning. All children taking part will be asked to write a short essay about their visit with the author of the best essay receiving an exciting prize

The race day will also celebrate the successes of Irish Pony Club members this year and this will include a special Musical Ride performance and a Jockey Skills display on the track with ten pony club members taking part.