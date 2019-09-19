LATEST: Ploughing Championships smash records for crowds at the event

Almost 300,000 people attended this year's three-day National Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow.

The summery weather drew extra numbers to the annual event which has been running since the 1930s.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid a visit today and mixed with farmers and members of the general public.

The National Ploughing Association confirmed the incredible crowd numbers in a tweet.

It said: "Day 3 attendance figures was 81,000.

"This brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event.

The 88th Championships took place over the past three days in Fenagh near Bagenalstown.