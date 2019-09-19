TRAFFIC: Overturned tractor causing delays on M7 southbound
Just off the M7 motorway at Junction 10, there’s an overturned tractor at the roundabout on the Newbridge Rd (R445).
Also on the M7, there is a collision southbound between Junction 9 Naas North and Junction 10 Naas South.
Traffic is very heavy on approach from Junction 7 Kill.
Elswwhere, there are some delays on the Tullow Road (R418) into Castledermot due to traffic exiting the Ploughing Championships.
