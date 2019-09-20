Wide range of events for Kildare Social Inclusion Week 2019

A wide range of events are planned next week for County Kildare Social Inclusion Week 2019.

This will run across the county from Monday, September 23 to Saturday, September 28.

On Monday 23, KARE in association with Kildare PPN and County Kildare Leader Partnership are holding a showcase event in Newbridge Town hall from 10am to 1pm. The event will facilitate groups and organisations with a remit for social inclusion to demonstrate what is going well in relation to inclusion and the challenges encountered. Call 086 8042724 for details.

Meanwhile, St John of God Community Services will be holding a special event to highlight mindfulness based stress reduction techniques at The Oratory, The Abbey, Celbridge from 11am to 12pm and 2pm to 3pm. Mats and blankets will be supplied. Email berniewoolhead@sjog.ie for further details.

On Tuesday, 24 Older Voices Kildare will be celebrating their ten year anniversary at Newbridge Town Hall from 10am to 12 noon. Why not join them as they look back on the work which has taken place over the past decade. The event will feature taster workshops, volunteering opportunities, a short presentation and light refreshments. Call 087 1411669.

Hope Cottage, Kill will host Kildare and West Wicklow Family Support Service from 10am to 2pm. This mindfulness through art and music workshop is for family members who currently have a family member in addiction or recovery. Free event. Light refreshments provided. For further information call 083 3796852.

On the same day, St John of God Community Services has organised a drama group discussion forum lead by Aisling, Run of the Mill Theatre at the GAA pitch in Maynooth at 11am. Free admission but participants must register with Christine.cunningham@sjog.ie

On Wednesday, 25 Castlefen Residents Association Community Group in Sallins are holding a Taste of Castlefen-multi cultural event of food, dance and music from 1pm to 3pm at Castlefen Community Centre. Email ccashin@kildarecoco.ie for details.

The John Sullivan Centre (IWA) in Clane will also be holding two workshops - one for a exercise/games session and the other will involve biodiversity with the horticulture group.

St John of God Community Services will be holding there workshops - Yoga and meditation for all, traditional music for all and sensory arts and crafts. Further details from Christine.cunningham@sjog.ie

An Athy Social Inclusion event will be held at Athy GFC from 10am to 2pm. For further information email alan@countykilarelp.ie

On Thursday, September 26 Discover OneSelf is holding an open information morning at The Old Garden Centre, Ardscull, Athy from 10.30am to 1pm. For further information, email d1sathy@gmail.com

On the same day, local access groups will be highlighting and raising awareness of the needs of people with disabilities around the county. National Make Way Day is encouraging people and local businesses to remove obstructions from their own streets such as sandwich boards, and bins blocking paths. For further information contact naasaccess@gmail.com

On Friday, September 27 County Kildare Leadership Partnership will celebrate their 10th anniversary at Newbridge Town Hall from 10am to 12.30pm. For further information contact maryh@countykildarelp.ie

A walking tour of the Abbey lead by Breda Konstantin will assemble at the Abbey, Celbridge at 11am. Contact christine.cunningham@sjog.ie This event is organised by St John of God Community Services.

It has also organised a Films of Inclusion event at the Green Room Abbey, Celbridge at 1pm. Further information from desmond.balmer@sjog.ie

On Friday, September 27 Kildare PPN and Kildare County Council is hosting an intercultural event of music and song with Kildare Traveller Action at the council chambers at Aras Chill Dara, Naas from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Further details from kildareppn@gmail.com

On Saturday 28, Kildare Sports Partnership is holding a Kildare Sports Ability Day sponsored by Crossings Toyota. This takes place at the Phoenix Sports Centre, Maynooth from 11am to 1.30pm. Further details from pshealy@kildarecoco.ie

Ada IGBO Ireland is holding a mental health workshop at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth. For further information contact obijias@gmail.com

Enable Ireland is holding a disability awareness for primary school children. Contact amarynowski@enableireland.ie

An art exhibition will be held by Kingdom Life House, Athy at 11.30am. Contact andreakavanagh63@gmail.com