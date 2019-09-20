TV licence inspectors calling on homes in parts of Kildare today

TV licence inspectors are currently visiting homes in many parts of Kildare.

A total of more than one million people paid the €160 fee last year but there are still hundreds of thousands of evaders across the country.

Teams of inspectors are involved in calling to doors and homes in Newbridge and Kildare Town were visited to in recent days.

The law states that any property that has a TV set must have a TV licence.

An Post prosecuted thousands of cases through the courts for non-payment of the licence last year and a small number were even jailed.

TV licences can be paid at www.tvlicence.ie.