Staff in Super Valu in Monasterevin undergo training in dementia awareness

SuperValu Monasterevin have engaged with the Understand Together campaign which raises public awareness of dementia and helps to make life easier for people with the condition.

Store staff recently attended dementia awareness training.

Employees are completing further training sessions shortly so that more front line staff can be trained to recognize and understand the symptoms and challenges that a person with dementia when shopping.

This will enable them to have the skills to support a person with dementia in every day tasks such as shopping promoting independence and socialization.

Dementia awareness training was given by Johanne Murphy a physiotherapist based at the The Waterfall Clinic in Kildare town who has a special interest and training in dementia.