Council workers may stay away from Halloween bonfires due to risk of anti social behaviour

The issue of bonfire materials being stockpiled in advance of Halloween featured at the recent Leixlip Celbridge municipal meeting.

Councillor Fionnuala Killeen asked that the Council put plans in place to deal with bonfires in the municipal district at Halloween.

In response, Celina Barrett, Chief Fire Officer, said: "The Fire Service will respond when alerted to burning bonfires.

"An assessment will be made of each fire, where fires threaten lives, property or infrastructure they will be extinguished."

The Council's Parks Department remove material where bonfire material is being stockpiled and clean-ups where bonfires have taken place.

However the Department said "it is not always possible to stop them due to the risks in removing material due to anti social behaviour and the risks involved for staff."

The disposal of waste by uncontrolled burning is an offence under both the Air Pollution Act, 1987 and the Waste Management Act, 1996 as amended.

Waste material should not be provided by householders for the purpose of burning in bonfires.

The Council's Litter Report Freephone is 1800 243 143.