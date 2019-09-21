New evening train service serving Maynooth, Kilcock and Enfield

Iarnród Éireann is to introduce a later evening service from Dublin to Mullingar from Monday 30th September.

The existing 20.47hrs from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth will be extended to Mullingar (Monday to Friday), serving Kilcock, Enfield and Mullingar.

Currently, the final service for these stations is the 19.15hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo service, and the newly extended service will give further flexibility in work and leisure to regular commuters from Kilcock, Enfield and Mullingar.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “Our customers have sought a later service to Mullingar, and we are delighted to introduce this extended service in response.

"We hope that this service will be well supported by new and existing customers, and improve the attractiveness of the rail service.”

The additional train now means there are eleven daily departures from Dublin Connolly to Mullingar.

To facilitate the extended service, the 21.40hrs Maynooth to Dublin Connolly service will be cancelled, and there will be some minor time alterations of between 2 and 10 minutes to some late evening DART, Maynooth, Northern Commuter and Phoenix Park tunnel services.

Full details are available at www.irishrail.ie