Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 20 September

The death has occurred of Kathleen Boland (née O'Sullivan)

Bishopslane, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Dingle, Kerry



Boland (née O’Sullivan) Kathleen, Bishopslane, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare (W91V8Y7) and late of Burnham, Dingle, Co. Kerry. In her 101st Year. Predeceased by her husband Maurice and son John Joseph. Peacefully 20th September 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother Joe, her children Jimmy, Una (Kelly), Danny, Marian (Tutty), Maurice and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandchildren, predeceased by her great-grandson Oisin, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Saturday, September 21st, from 2.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral Sunday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

“Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Mary (Mollie) Conroy (née O'Brien)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare / New Ross, Wexford



Mary (Mollie) Conroy, (nee O’Brien), late of Grange Road, New Ross, Wexford & Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Wife of the late Tony ex Postmaster; sadly missed by her son Gerry, daughters Dorothy, Patricia & Annmarie, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Myles, grandchildren Stephen, Lisa, Sarah, Rachel, & Niamh, relatives & friends.

May Mollie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, this Sunday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Ellie) Martin (née Somers)

Late of the Avenue Moone Co Kildare Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Kildare



Relic of John at Naas General hospital peacefully surrounded by her family, Deeply regretted by her sons Sean, Stephen and Tony. Daughters Anne, Teresa and Emily. Grandchildren Frances, Eleanor, Lisa and Paul. Sons in law, Daughter in law, Cousins,friend Mary Doyle,Relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her Residence on Friday at 5 PM, Removal on Saturday at 1.30 PM to the Church of The Most Holy Trinity Moone for 2PM Requiem Mass, Burial Afterwards in Adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Burke

Dunbrin, Barrowhouse, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Predeceased by his daughter Catriona and sister Tess. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Noel, Michael, Dan, Billy and Kieran, daughters Mary, Patricia, Ann and Paula, brother Arthur, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence R14YH11 from 4pm today Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Noel rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Aaron Devine

Sallins, Kildare / Knocklyon, Dublin



Devine, Aaron, Sallins, Co. Kildare & late of Knocklyon, Co. Dublin, September 18th 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Lorraine, son Josh, daughter Holly, mother Linda, father Mick, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and close friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.