Council rules out public lights at 60 graveyards in Kildare due to health and safety risks

Kildare Co Council has confirmed that public lighting at cemeteries could lead to public safety concerns if it is not adequately installed.

The issue was raised at the Celbridge-Leixlip municipal district meeting in Naas on Friday when Cllr Joe Neville tabled a motion on public lighting at Confey Cemetery.

The Council said that the policy of the Environment Department to not provide lighting within cemeteries.

Officials added: "The installation of lighting would encourage people to visit cemeteries after dark.

"Health and safety concerns would arise if the complete area of the cemetery was not adequately lit.

"It should be noted that the council has responsibility for over 60 cemeteries in the county, none of which has public lighting."





The Council also said that all public lighting in the jurisdiction of Kildare County Council will be reviewed as part of the National Public Lighting Upgrade Project which proposes to retrofit all local authority non LED public lights with high efficiency LED lights.