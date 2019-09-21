AA Roadwatch update - take note of upcoming roadworks, closures and diversions

Just a reminder that the M9 will close for overnight works between J2 Kilcullen and the M7 tonight (21 September), between the hours of 9:30pm and 9am tomorrow

Diversions are in place via the Kilcullen Rd (R448) and the road between Kilcullen and the M7 (R413).

Also, motorists should note there's a new layout on M7 northbound at J10 Naas South. There is now a new on-ramp, joining the motorway a little earlier than the old one, which has been closed. Take care on this stretch.

Traffic this morning is slow on the N81 both ways at works south of Jobstown whilst the M50 is moving well in both directions.

Dublin roadworks reminders

In Dublin, overnight works will take place on the M50 in both directions between J14 Leopardstown Rd and the M11 merge. Southbound works will be in place until Fri 11 October, with northbound starting on Monday next, September 23 and ending on Friday, November 8.

The works will be in place from 10pm to 6am each night. Temporary closures will apply at times during the works, with traffic diverted via the N11, Leopardstown Rd, Ballyogan Rd and Wyattville Rd.