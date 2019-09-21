Massive book sale in Kilcullen on Friday 4 and October 5



A massive BOOK SALE will take place in the Heritage Centre/Town Hall, Lower Main Street, Kilcullen, on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October from 11am-5pm each day.

A wide range of books will be offered at very reasonable prices. Fiction, non-fiction and lots of children's books, as well as DVDs, will be on sale. Great rooting always at these book sales, with some classics also in the shake up.

Proceeds from the book sale will go directly to the KWWSPCA, which is fundraising on an ongoing basis in search of a new premises to rent, as the landlord at their current location in Athgarvan has given notice of intention to sell.

All support appreciated.