Gardaí seek the public's assistance to locate David Kelly, Kilkenny



Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of David Kelly, 52 years, who has been missing from the Kilkenny area since Friday, September 20.

David is described as being 5ft 9’ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

David drives a distinctive Black Mitsubishi Jeep which has a large amount of Chrome trimming (see above) and has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman Comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.