Ever “Wannabe” a Spice Girl - but felt you couldn't sing?

Ever “Wannabe” a Spice Girl but felt you hadn’t the vocals? (Some might say neither had all of the Spice Girls but that didn't impede them).

Maria Bergin getting some practice in, is she Michael Jackson, or taking on a role in Bugsy Malone.... Photo Aishling Conway.

Well here’s your big chance! Naas Musical Society are holding a Music Night and a Lip Sync Battle in the Town House Hotel on Friday, October 11. Music on the night will be supplied by live band Home for the Weeeknd! The night gets underway at 8.30pm with admission only €5.

Above, the beginnings of YMCA...... Photo Aishling Conway



So if you see yourself as a Scary Spice, Tina Turner or a Brittney Spears, get your costume together, grab your hairbrush and practice in front of the mirror; just get your name and song choice into naasmusical@gmail.com

Come along on the night for the music and craic and sure you might even fit in a bop or two as well and all whilst helping Naas Musical Society raise important funds for their March production of the Divinely funny “Sister Act The Musical”.

For further information, contact society PRO Aishling at Aishling.conway@gmail.com Let your inner diva out and get on stage on October 11!





