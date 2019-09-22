Diary Date: Pet Blessing at Christ Church, Celbridge on Sunday, October 6



A Church Blessing Service to bless your pets will take place in Christ Church, Celbridge, on Sunday 6 October at 3.30pm.

"Everyone is welcome" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"Our pets are a blessing to us, join us in blessing them". Christ Church is located next to the gate into Castletown from Celbridge village. Refreshments will be served afterwards. The Offering from the Service will be donated to the KWWSPCA.



"If for whatever reason you cannot bring your pet, you can bring a photo (unframed) which we will place on a display board and your pet will be included in the blessing prayers. If you want deceased pets to be remembered, you may also bring a photo and they will be remembered in the Service" added Sally.

"In the interests of safety, we would ask that all dogs be kept on a lead and smaller animals in appropriate pet carriers to prevent escape and/or distress to some pets who may be nervous in the company of a large number of other pets.

We look forward to seeing you at these events" . For more information about these events, please call/text 087 680 3295.