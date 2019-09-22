Car overturns in wet conditions after thundery downpours

Wet roads and some spot flooding had been reported around Kildare, Carlow and Laois.

AA Roadwatch said: “When driving on wet roads, slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front, and be aware that rain can affect visibility.”

One lane was temporarily blocked following this roll-over collision on the N81 Blessington Road.

Gardai and firefighters from Tallaght station attended the scene.