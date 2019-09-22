LATEST: Weather Warning issued for Kildare for this evening
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Kildare.
The Warning is valid from 4pm until 9pm this evening.
After around 24 hours of thundery downpours, flooding has already been reported in areas in Naas and Kill.
The Weather Warning also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.
Forecasters said: “Heavy rain will continue this evening.
“Rainfall totals of 20 to 30mm in places with local spot flooding.”
