Eileen Keane, Monread CRM contesting the STEM category at national Network awards

Next weekend will see no less than six Kildare women, members of Network Ireland Kildare branch, contest the national business women's awards in Cork next weekend. Among them is Eileen Keane of Monread CRM in Naas.

Co-founder of Monread CRM 20 years ago, Eileen always had a keen interest in technology as well as business. Winner of STEM at the Kildare network awards, she is a strong contender in the Network Ireland Business Women of the Year Awards and brings a wealth of knowledge, foresight and experience to the world of technology.

She is also a mum of four, a working partner with her husband Justin, and a typical example of Network members, that is, finding the successful balance between family, business and a healthy lifestyle!

“My background is in electronic engineering and computer systems” she told KildareNow, and having graduated from the University of Limerick (UL), I went to work for Philips Electronics in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

“Having spent a couple of years in design, I jumped at the opportunity to work in product marketing for consumer electronics. This allowed me to combine both my passions - technology and business. While in Philips communicating daily with sales teams and corporate customers across Europe, I experienced the problem of how to manage the flow of data across an organization, how to keep track of leads from various sources, sales activities, tasks, how to communicate effectively with customers and to know/identify a customer support issue”.

These are the same problems that Monread CRM are solving daily for customers, centralising data, streamlining sales, marketing and operations.

Eileen continued: “We are in essence a business software consultancy and professional services company who helps clients improve processes, boost sales and step up productivity by delivering business software solutions based on the Zoho platform. Right now, we have consultants working out of the UK, Ireland and the US and a dedicated local help desk.

“Our head office is in Naas at the wonderful Osprey Business Campus. We currently have a team of 9 full time employees and we also work closely with carefully selected contractors.

“I always wanted to run my own business in the tech industry. I love the process of creating something from an idea and bringing a project to life. I enjoy the risks and challenges of being an entrepreneur and the feeling of being in charge of my own destiny. I co-founded Monread CRM 20 years ago with my brother-in-law Leo, a software developer during the Christmas holidays in the kitchen of the family farmhouse in West Cork. It is a happy coincidence that the Network Ireland Conference and Awards ceremony is being held in West Cork so for me, it definitely has been a time to look back and see how far we have come!”

Coincidentally, whilst working in the Netherlands, Eileen met her future husband, Justin who is now CEO and Head of Professional Services at Monread CRM.

“Having spent a few years in the UK developing the UK market, we settled in Kildare and have been busy growing the business and raising a family” said Eileen. “The recession coincided with the birth of my twins and with four children under four years at one stage, I made the decision to take a step back and hand over the company reins to Justin.

“I returned once the twins were in pre-school; Justin had transformed the company to be a Zoho Partner and the CRM consultancy that we have today. I just love the continuous challenges in changing technologies and how best to serve our clients in an extremely competitive business environment.

Eileen and Justin with the team at Monread CRM, Naas

"Recently, I had another reason to look back to where my interest in tech was nurtured - as I had the pleasure of returning to UL for the Community Games with my children!”

Joining Eileen in Cork next weekend will be award winning photographer, Jill O'Meara; Noreen Doyle of the Biltong Co; Margaret Mary McGrath of Kerry Group; Anita Meenahan of Mangan's Pharmacy and Jane Asple of Emma by Jane.

Network Ireland Kildare is supported by its media partners, Kildare Post and KildareNow; and by AIB and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO).