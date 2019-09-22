REVEALED: Kildare man who died after car plunged into canal is from Kilteel area
A 26-year-old man died after the car he was traveling in plunged into a canal in Co Cavan.
The incident happened near Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 6.30pm on Saturday.
It is understood the man who died was a back seat passenger and other two men - the driver and a front seat passenger - managed to escape without any serious physical injuries.
The two other men were both aged in their 20s and have addresses in Dublin.
The three men were thought to be visiting family in the Ballyconnell area.
Fr Michael Comer of the Eadestown parish, which includes Kilteel, said he understood the victim was from the village but parishioners at mass on Sunday had yet to learn of his identity.
Kildare county councillor Bill Clear said the thoughts of people in the area were going out to the grieving family of the victim.
“What can you say in these instances? Everybody is just thinking about the parents at this time, it was a terrible accident,” he said.
“The local community don’t really know what happened yet,” he told the Irish Times.
