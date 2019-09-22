REVEALED: Kildare man who died after car plunged into canal is from Kilteel area

A 26-year-old man died after the car he was traveling in plunged into a canal in Co Cavan.

The incident happened near Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood the man who died was a back seat passenger and other two men - the driver and a front seat passenger - managed to escape without any serious physical injuries.

The two other men were both aged in their 20s and have addresses in Dublin.

The three men were thought to be visiting family in the Ballyconnell area.