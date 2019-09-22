Spacious 4-bed home in Sallins with games room and vegetable garden on the market for €698K

This wonderful 4-bedroom detached home in Sallins benefits from unique features such as a games room and a vegetable garden for an asking price of €698,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly are proud to present ‘Meadow View’, Rahandoon, Sallins, Naas Co Kildare to the market, a wonderful detached home standing on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

This substantial property has been extended and is now flooded with light enjoying views as far as the eye can see. This house has been maintained to a superior level and the owners have created a home filled with warmth and character.

The accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, lounge, family room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, family bathroom, 4 bedrooms (1 en-suite), office, and a games room. The apartment comprises of a hallway, living /dining/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom.

The gardens of Meadow View are a delight, surrounding the house with lawns on two levels, perennial borders, flowering shrubs, fruit trees, hedging and evergreens such as sitka and spruce. To the rear is a vegetable garden with an abundance of rhubarb, potatoes, onions and herbs.

There is also an outside garage, shed, carport, tool shed and a boiler house.

While in a rural setting this home is conveniently located just 1 km approximately from Sallins with many shops, bars, restaurants, creches, primary school, playground, canal walks and GAA club. Naas is just a few minutes away offering further shops, schools and leisure facilities.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly Naas on 045 866 466 and check out more images at www.daft.ie