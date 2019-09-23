Kildare Death Notices for Monday, September 23, 2019

Seán Garrett – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

September 21 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen; sadly missed by his daughters Geraldine and Frances, sons-in-law Fran and Mick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 3 o'clock with Removal that evening at 6 o'clock to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

Kevin McAllist - late of Terenure and formerly Naas

Kevin McAllister, 21 September, 2019, Terenure and formerly of Naas and Moneyglass, Co. Antrim, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the kind care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved dad of Sharon and Kevin and loving son of the late Danny and Brigid. Sadly missed by his loving children, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opp Tallaght Stadium) today, Monday from 12 noon to 7pm with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in Church of Our Lady and St David, Sallins Road, Naas and afterwards for burial in St Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donation box in church.

Owen Day - McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, sons Patrick, Eugene, Michael and Paul, brother Pete, sisters Masie and Gretta, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

May they rest in peace, amen.