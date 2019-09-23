Gardaí carry out early patrols on trains and in rail stations in Co Kildare

Divisional Community Policing from Kildare and Laois/Offaly Division and Gardaí from local regular units, supported by Garda Reserve Officers, with the assistance of Irish Rail will carried out an operation on the Commuter Rail line between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge; and between Kilcock and Maynooth.

The operation began at 6.30am this morning.

Gardaí travelled on selected commuter trains from 6.30am – to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, criminal activity and drug transportation.

Local Gardaí will patrol the train stations with a particular focus on the prevention of bicycle theft.

Bicycle theft prevention advice will be given to cyclist.

There will be a particular focus on students returning to college.