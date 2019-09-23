The Curragh host ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day

Over 500 pupils from ten local primary schools across Co Kildare visited the Curragh last Friday for a behind the scenes tour of the racecourse. This was in advance of Newbridge Parishes Race Day which takes place on Saturday, 28 September next.

Pupils met with local trainer Dick Brabazon who gave the pupils an insight into his day-to-day routine and life in racing, whilst Curragh track foreman Richard Brophy explaineing how the Curragh team prepare for a raceday.

The children also watched live demonstrations from farrier Donal Bennett and students from the Irish Farrier Schools and from RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education) using the racehorse simulator. Dave Fox spoke about the routine of a valet on race days and the equipment used by jockeys at the races

Children from a previous 'Go Racing' event absolutely loved meeting the horses and equestrian staff



Evan Arkwright, Racing Manager at the Curragh, commented: “We were delighted to welcome over 500 children from the locality who enjoyed learning about the Curragh and horse racing, and also for many of them to experience their first visit to the racecourse since the completion of the new grandstand. We now look forward to welcoming them back with their families for the Newbridge Parishes raceday on Saturday, September 28.”



Participating schools inlcuded:

1. Curragh BNS, The Curragh

2. Curragh GNS, The Curragh

3. Newbridge Educate Together, Green Road, The Curragh

4. Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Green Road, The Curragh

5. Scoil Bhride, Athgarvan

6. Scoil Bhride, Milltown

7. Scoil na Naomh Uilig, Rickardstown, Newbridge

8. St Patricks National School, Morristown, Newbridge

9. St Conleth and Mary’s, Newbridge

10. Scoil Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge





