Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing Sallins girl



Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Ann Marie Cash, 20 years, who is missing from the Sallins area of Co. Kildare since September 16.

She is described as being 5'5", with long brown hair, and of slight build.

Gardaí are concerned for Ann Marie and are appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Naas on 045 884 300.