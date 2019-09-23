Garda appeal over man missing since Sunday

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Paul Perry from Clondalkin, Dublin.

Paul was last seen when he left his home in Clondalkin on Sunday (22/9/2019).

He is described as 5ft 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

Thank When last seen he was wearing a white Jack Willis shirt, navy Jack Willis tracksuit bottoms and white Ralph Lauren runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-6667600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.