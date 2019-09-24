Weather forecast for today, Tuesday, September 24

Cloudy and misty in many places this morning but brightening through the day. Met Eireann predicts good sunshine for Leinster during the day but scattered heavy showers also. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees in light breezes.

Showers will merge into longer spells of rain at times, particularly across parts of Munster and Connacht.

Tonight will see the odd shower at times but long dry and clear spells for most of the night. Patches of fog will form amidst light breezes. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow will see an improvement in the weather, with ocassional showers but dry most of the time with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes. Cloud increasing in the afternoon /evening with rain to follow during the evening / night.