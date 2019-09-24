Kildare home owners to face 7.5% hike in Local Property Tax after Council votes

Kildare County Council has voted to increase its Local Property Tax (LPT) base rate by 7.5% in 2020.

For example, a person who paid out €495 last year will have to come up with an extra €37.12 to hand over a total of €532.12.

The public had until August 9, to make submissions to Kildare County Council - 27 of them were received - on whether to raise or lower its local property tax (LPT) in the county.

Following debate and motions at yesterday’s monthly meeting on September 23, the council opted for the rise, for a variety of reasons.

The council had the option to raise or lower the basic rate by 15%.

In 2015 and 2016 Kildare County Council reduced the local property tax by 7.5% but since 2017, it has voted not to vary the base rate of LPT.

The council retained €3,251,075 of the LPT to fund projects in the municipal districts for this year.

There was an initial proposal by Cllr Padraig McEvoy (Ind), supported by Cllr Ivan Keatley (FG), Cllr Rob Power (FF), Cllr Vincent Martin (Greens) and others to increase the base rate by 10%, bringing the rate to €544.50 but Cllr Ide Cussen (Ind) proposed the full 15% reduction.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy proposed not varying the charge.

Cllr Mark Wall (Labour) said they had agreed to a 5% increase, as did his party colleague, Cllr Ciara Galvin.

A debate took place on the issue and the council adjourned for a short while to facilitate private party discussions behind.

When the meeting resumed, Cllr McEvoy and others withdrew the 10% rise proposal and Cllr Keatley’s proposal of a 7.5% rise won the day with 19 voting for it, 5 against and 13 abstaining. The vote was taken not by a roll call vote. Councillors who supported the motions were asked to stand up.

A proposal by Cllr Cussen for a 15% reduction was defeated.

A proposal not to change the rate from last year was defeated 19-14 with five abstentions.