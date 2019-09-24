Europe-wide campaign to have no road deaths on Thursday
The European Day Without A Road Death #ProjectEDWARD takes place this Thursday.
This aim is to have a day without fatalities on Europe’s roads.
An Garda Síochána will be supporting the campaign and are calling on road users to sign up to an online pledge:
The pledge is calling on each subscriber to:
- Remind my family, friends and colleagues to take extra care on the roads.
- Put my lights on for safety.
- Drive as safely as I can and follow the rules when behind the wheel or riding a motorbike or bicycle.
- Be extra vigilant and attentive to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and horse riders.
- Drive at speeds that are both legal and safe.
- Carry out proper safety checks on my tyres.
- Pay particular attention when driving near schools, and where there are lots of children.
- Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs/medicines that could impair safety.
- Look as far ahead as possible and not tailgate other drivers
- Always wear my seat belt and ensure that everyone with me wears theirs.
- Not use my mobile phone while driving.
- Ensuring I am not distracted by anything inside or outside the car, or inside my head.
- Set a good example to my passengers by driving calmly and safely.
- If I’m a passenger, make sure that the driver is fit and legal to drive.
Drive safely on Thursday!
