Picture perfect wedding backdrop at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort

Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Blessington, Co Wicklow has multiple spaces, indoor and outdoor, to cater for all wedding types. See the venue's marvellous facilities and banquet rooms at next weekend's Wedding Showcase, Sunday October 6 from 1-4pm Located just 40 minutes from Kildare, Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort has exquisite surroundings against the spectacular backdrop of the Blessington Lakes and Wicklow Mountains making the resort a picture-perfect wedding destination.

Attention to detail is second nature at Tulfarris Hotel, the ideal venue for your wedding reception or ceremony

The Manor House

Couples with larger wedding numbers can have their reception in the two main banqueting suites adjoining the 18th century Manor House; The Russborough and The Poulaphouca. Both suites are bright, spacious and have natural daylight along with their own private bar area. The Poulaphouca Suite comes complete with stunning chandeliers, cream carpet and Bo-Peep lanterns. The Russborough Suite can cater for up to 250 guests to celebrate the ‘traditional’, larger Irish weddings. The suite has been newly refurbished and includes a pleasant balcony area overlooking the beautiful grounds of the resort. When weather permits, the resort contains a beautiful terrace overlooking the 18th green and fairway where barbecues can be held to cater for up to 150 people, perfect for the day after a wedding.

Intimacy at the Lime Tree

Couples looking for a more intimate or relaxed reception can opt for The Lime Tree Restaurant, located in the main hotel, which boasts spectacular views over the golf course and Wicklow Mountains. The room can hold between 60 and 80 guests. The Lime Tree Restaurant makes use of natural lighting with large windows making it a bright, open space. The versatility of the Lime Tree Restaurant means that it can be transformed to suit individual tastes. The room is also adaptable to include a dance floor, space for your desired musical entertainment, and a private bar. Further to this the Manor House Bar also offers a light and spacious space for wedding parties up to 80 people.

Civil and humanist ceremonies Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort offers unique, beautiful settings to take your vows. The resort can host civil ceremonies and humanist celebrations. A growing number of people are also choosing to have Celtic weddings and the exterior grounds of the resort lends itself particularly well to this. Couples can also exchange vows in the beautiful Poulaphouca ceremony suite complete with a balcony overlooking the Wicklow Mountains, perfect to capture those first magical moments as a married couple. The stunning view of the lakes along with the Wicklow Mountains in the horizon creates the ideal backdrop making Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort the ultimate destination for a wedding.

Two Wedding Co-ordinators Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort have two specialised wedding coordinators available to make your day unique and magical, Honora Carberry and Kate Hannigan.

Wedding Showcase The next wedding showcase at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort is on October 6 from 1pm – 4pm. Enjoy a glass of wine and sample Chef’s Canapés. Banqueting Suite, Ceremony Room and Manor House available for viewing on the day, with local suppliers on hand also.

For more information, or to make a booking see

www.tulfarrishotel.com or www.tulfarrisweddings.com call (045) 867 600