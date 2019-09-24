Kildare woman involved in unique Boxty without Borders event

A Kildare town woman was one of a group of people involved in an unusual dining event on the order between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Called Boxty Without Borders, the event saw 150 people being entertained on a long table at Belcoo Bridge last Sunday.

Kildare Town’s Judy Boyle is a member of the Irish Food Champions Assembly.

The special once off event celebrated the very best food and drink from the surrounding counties and the wider island of Ireland, with a focus on the traditional boxty, an important part of the area’s intangible cultural heritage.

“The organisers hope is that no matter what the future holds, Boxty Without Borders will set the groundwork for future food tourism collaborations between counties and communities all over Ireland.”

Led by chef Gearoid Lynch, the Irish Food Champions Assembly began lunch service with an apéritif from Fermanagh’s Boatyard Distillery followed by a bounty of seasonal produce including Carlingford oysters, Lough Neagh eel and a ham hock terrine made using rare breed pork from Rigneys Farm, Limerick.

Desert looked lovely!

Pan fried boxty using potatoes from both sides of the border followed, served alongside slow cooked short rib of beef, finished on fire pits by Head Chef Gearoid Lynch and team.

Autumn garden greens, heritage potatoes from Ballymakenny Farm, Corleggy goats cheese and freshly baked batch bread was also served, accompanied by Armagh Cider and Jack Smyth Beers.

Ms Boyle’s contribution was looking after the accompanying alcohol.

Her background is from a publican family, but also a lecturer in beverages at the TU Dublin School of Culinary Arts and Food Technology, a member of the Guild of Beer Writers, a member of the Champagne academy and as a Leinster Leader beer columnist with her sister Susan.

Dining on either side of the border