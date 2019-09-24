GoFundMe set up to bring friends of Kildare canal crash victim home for funeral

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help friends of Daniel Grimes get home for his funeral.

26-year-old Daniel from Kilteel died after the car he was travelling in entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road on Saturday evening, September 21.

According to the page, the fund will go towards flights to help achieve that and any excess to help the Grimes family through this tough time and cover funeral costs. Any excess donations are going to a nominated charity.

"Dan has touched a countless amount of people's lives and it's important to bring as many of us together as possible to give him the send off he deserves," The GoFundMe says.

"Any contributions are massively appreciated. Kind donations will reimburse those who have had to buy long-haul flights in this difficult time."

CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME PAGE

Funeral arrangements for Daniel Grimes are as follows: Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8p.m. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 2p.m.

Funeral Service in the Victorian Chapel Mt. Jerome, at 4p.m.