There’s a collision on the N7 inbound at J7 Kill in the right lane, with traffic backing up towards J9 Naas North.

Elsewhere, the M4 eastbound is slow from before J7 Maynooth to J6 Celbridge.

Wet roads have been reported in parts of the country.

Bear in mind it will take you longer to stop if driving on wet roads, so leave extra space between you and the driver in front, AA Roadwatch said.