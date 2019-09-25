Motorists, take note, there’s a collision on the N7 inbound at J7 Kill in the right lane, with traffic backing up towards J9 Naas North.

The M4 eastbound is slow from before J7 Maynooth to J6 Celbridge.

AA Roadwatch remind drivers to leave extra space between you and the driver in front, given the wet road conditions and to allow longer time for your journey.