Davy Burke confirmed as new Wicklow boss

Davy Burke will become the youngest Inter-County Football Manager when he takes over the Wicklow Senior Team.

The news was confirmed after he was ratified at a Wicklow County Board meeting last night as he becomes the latest Kildare man to go into Senior County management.

The 31 year old Confey man has a glittering Cv after leading his club to a Division 1 Senior Football League Title in 2016 and he followed that up when capturing an All-Ireland Title with the Kildare Under 20's last year.

After a difference of opinion with the Kildare County Board Burke decided not to continue in that role this year and he now steps into the breach in replacing John Evans on a three year term.

The Garden County will have to wait to get their man though as Burke is currently managing Sarsfields as they prepare for a Senior County Semi-Final against Celbridge on Saturday week.