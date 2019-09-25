Low system to develop and track towards Ireland at the weekend, according to forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

A low system is forecast to develop and track towards Ireland and the UK over the weekend with the system coming close to Ireland on Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Weather charts both keep the strongest winds south of Ireland, however some more rainfall is likely.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said this is "subject to change though".