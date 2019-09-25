Kildare firm joins initiative to reduce food waste

One of Kildare’s largest fresh food suppliers, O’Brien Fine Foods, has committed to joining an initiative to tackle food waste as part of a global movement.

As per the goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, the plan is to help halve food waste, from farm to fork, by 2030.

The Tesco led initiative will see 12 of Ireland’s leading fresh food suppliers publicly targeting, measuring and acting to tackle the issue of food waste at their manufacturing sites and to working collaboratively to adopt the UN’s goal. Key to this will be to measure and publicly publish details of their food waste for the first time in 2020.O’Brien Fine Foods is a family run business based in Naas.

As a primary supplier of high quality meat products to the Irish, market, O’Brien Fine Foods employs over 550 people in two plants across its two plants in Donadea and Rathcairn.

The others include Kepak and Kerry.