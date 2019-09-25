Record number of entries to Tidy Towns announced ahead of results for 2019

There have been a record number of entries to the Tidy Town and the groups who took part will find out next week how they got on in the coming days.

There Department of Rural and Community Development confirmed that groups in 918 communities entered to the Supervalu TidyTowns competition in 2019. There were 883 entries in 2018.

"We would like to thank the record number of centres who entered the main competition and the many Special Awards for 2019 and wish each of you the very best of luck in the competition.

"You are to be commended for the voluntary work each of you put in to make “your place” a better place," says a note on the Tidy Towns website.

The results will be announced in The Helix Theatre on the DCU Campus in Dublin on Monday, September 30. The results books and adjudication reports will be issued to all entrants on that date. Results and reports will also be available on the Tidy Towns website from September 30.

Listowel in Co Kerry won the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2018. This is the 61st year of the event.