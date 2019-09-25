No headquarters in County Kildare for new garda division

The new headquarters for the Kildare Laois Offaly garda division will be based in Portlaoise.

An Garda Síochána has today announced the locations of the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model. The regions will reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

"A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams," said the gardai.

The new model has already commenced with the amalgamation of regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis. Divisions in the border region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit.

Commissioner Harris said today, "Our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime. Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.”