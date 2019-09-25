Dream home maybe? Investment property on the market on generous site for only €40k
This house may be in ruins but this site spanning over half an acre represents excellent value at €40,000.
The potential investment property is located near Old Leighlin village - about 20 minutes down the the M9 from Castledermot.
This derelict stone residence sits on a generous site of 0.6 acres.
There are also small stone outbuildings on the plot of land.
The property is located off a shared local access road on the Ridge above Old Leighlin.
The estate agents said: "The massive scope subject to suitable planning permissions and renovations, we invite enquiries and have maps available upon request."
See 7 photos and more information here.
The directions to the property are:
From Old Leighlin village, climb uphill on Barrack Hill onto ' The Ridge' (2.8km).
Turn left at the cross roads on 'The Ridge' and proceed 1.5km to a sharp 90 degree right bend. Keep straight onto minor road at the bend and follow for 700m.
This site is located on the left, with a residence and farmyard immediately beyond.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on