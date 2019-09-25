Kerry Group's Rising Star, Margaret Mary to compete in national awards

You'd be forgiven if at a glance, you thought Margaret Mary was just out of college. Her youthful looks bely a confident and competent young woman, who has progressed her profession in HR like an Olympic gold sprinter!

Mary Margaret joined Kerry in June 2014 as a HR Graduate and over the last 5 years, she has progressed and stepped up to undertake four additional HR roles. Aged 26, she was promoted to the role of HR Services Team Lead to manage the HR Services centre and team in the Kerry Global Headquarters in Tralee, Co Kerry.

“This role was my first step up to be an acting manager with the centre serving over 4,000 employees in the Republic of Ireland. Following this role, I was promoted to HR Advisor supporting the Global ICT function in Naas, Co Kildare (over 380 employees), to then been further promoted to HRBP earlier this year”.

This make Margaret Mary the youngest Human Resource Business Partner (HRBP) in Kerry, Naas, Co Kildare.

Margaret Mary McGrath (above) who will compete in the national awards of Network Ireland this weekend in Co Cork, where she is a finalist in the 'Rising Star' Employee category.

“In this role I have launched an employee well-being incentive for the Global ICT population, developed an ICT line manager up-skilling training bootcamp, been a supportive partner in the development of an ICT Career Framework and I have increased employee engagement and morale across the function by implementing social events and relocating the ICT function to their own ICT Competency Centre in Hawthorn House, Naas.

“I continue to act as a coach and advisor to senior ICT leaders, directors and line managers daily and I manage critical HR incentives and projects for the ICT function as required. I am currently undertaking a reverse mentoring programme with a Senior Vice President in Kerry and I have previously been a mentor to fellow HR Graduates.

"To continue to further my own self-development and knowledge this year, I am studying a Diploma in Mind Coaching with the Irish Institute of NLP and a Certificate in CV Preparation and Interview Skills. I like to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle and I have a keen interest in fitness, travelling to different countries, exploring new cultures and spending time with my family and friends”.

Margaret Mary has free time? I don't believe it!! I had the pleasure of interviewing her for the Network Ireland Kildare awards; her energy, focus and competence shone through. She is undoubtedly a 'Rising Star'as an employee and an absolute gem for Kerry, no doubt.

Margaret Mary described Kerry Group as a world leader in taste and nutrition serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and a leading supplier of added value brands and customer branded foods to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. The Kerry Global headquarters are located in Tralee, Co Kerry; the group employs over 25,000 people, supplies over 16,000 products in over 140 countries worldwide and operates 130 manufacturing locations across 33 countries.

“The Kerry Global Technology and Innovation Centre was opened in 2015 in Millennium Park, Naas” said Margaret Mary. “An investment of over €100 million went into the centre, which brought together a significant amount of Kerry’s people talent and expertise to one location. The centre employs over 900 employees, 37 different nationalities, over 200 RD&A professionals, 14 innovative and developmental labs, three customer suites, a fitness centre and a wellness room” she added.

For sure, Kerry Group is a significant 'mover' in the food and beverage industry and has given a significant boost to the economy in Kildare which has seen serious growth in the food manufacturing sector in recent years.

Best wishes to Margaret Mary, a Rising Star in every sense! Network Ireland Kildare branch are supported by AIB and the Local Enterprise Office, and by media partners, Kildare Post and KildareNow.