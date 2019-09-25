Kildare company hoping to expand to US

A county Kildare leather manufacturer is hoping that its upcoming business trip to Boston will see US exports increase dramatically. CarveOn, which specialises in personalised and customised leather accessories, from its base in the Kilcullen Industrial Estate, has seen its star rise since it commenced production in 2011.



Founded by Brothers Gary and Alan McCormack, the firm now employs nine full-time staff and one part-time employee, and exports to more than 50 countries across some 6 continents.

The company is currently in an expansionary phase and plans to develop a second warehouse in Kilcullen early next year as demand for its high end products increases.



In particular it is experiencing huge growth in US markets where demand for its premium leather accessories is increasing month on month.



Both Alan Creative Director of CarveOn, and Sales Director, Robert Kennedy from Naas, will next week travel to Boston as part of a Co. Kildare Chamber of Commerce delegation, in what is year one of a five year commitment by the Chamber to travel to that city.



Alan says “We’re excited about this trip; we hope to expand significantly in the US ,focusing on the Kildare Diaspora and the Irish in general. We have seen a big spike in our exports with much of them coming from the US and we want to build on it. This trip will help us do that. We have received incredible support from the Local Enterprise Office here in Co. Kildare from day one and I would urge any fledgling business to contact them”.



CarveOn is a previous winner of the National Enterprise Awards Best Export Business and counts The University of Notre Dame, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, the K Club and Adare Manor amongst its top notch clients.



President Michael D Higgins personally commissioned products to present to the Presidents of Columbia and Chile.



CarveOn is a member of the Craft Council of Ireland. Their range is made with the highest quality Italian leather and is all vegetable tanned, with five colour finishes to choose from: tan, black, dark brown, navy and burgundy. All packaging is made from recycled material.