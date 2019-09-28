Shocking: record numbers of patients had no bed at Naas Hospital in August

A record number of patients were admitted to Naas Hospital through the accident and emergency department during August, without a bed being available.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says that a total of 331 patients were admitted to the facility on a trolley during August.

This is 65 more than August 2018.

The INMO compares monthly figures with the preceding August and the same month every year back to 2006, when it started recording the number of patients admitted to public hospitals with no bed.

The next highest figure was in August 2017 when there were 304 patients on trolleys.

The lowest figure (62) was in August 2012.

Nationally 9,562 patients, including 48 children, were forced to wait without a bed in August this year — the highest number ever recorded in August.

NMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “This is the tragic ongoing reality in Ireland’s health service. To see nearly 10,000 patients on trolleys is bad in itself, but this is a summer month. These figures signal an even more dangerous winter, when extra demands are typically placed on hospitals.

She added: “At the core of the problem is staffing, as there are well over 1,300 nursing and midwifery vacancies across the country.

“This is no time for recruitment bans. Vacancies need to be filled so that patients get the care they need. The HSE’s recruitment ban has got to go.”