Weather update Thursday, 26 September 2019

A bright, fresh, breezy day with showers set to become fairly widespread as the day progresses. Some heavy and with a risk of a few thundery downpours. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 C., in mainly fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Met Eireann predict tonight will see some showers early tonight, but a longer spell of heavy rain will develop later, with an ongoing risk of thunder. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 C.

Tomorrow will see heavy rain for a time, with some poor driving conditions, but turning more showery in the afternoon. Breezy, top temperatures 13 to 16 C., in fresh and gusty mainly westerly wind