Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, September 26, 2019

Catherine F. (Kay) Cullen (née Nolan) - Curragh Grange, Newbridge/Rathangan

Cullen (née Nolan) Catherine F. (Kay), Curragh Grange, Newbridge and Grange House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare - September 24 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Wife of the late Thomas J., predeceased by her sisters Emily Watson and Bobbie Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Catherine, Hylda (Adams), Michael and Donal (Dan), grandchildren Mark, Sophie, Robyn and Louisa, sons-in-law Peter and Gerald, daughter-in-law Ursula, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584) on Thursday, September 26, from 5pm until 7pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Milltown (Eircode W12 AX78) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, September 27 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kenneth (Francis) Mulhall - St. Joseph's Avenue, Newbridge

Mulhall Kenneth (Francis) St. Joseph's Avenue, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Chippenham, Wiltshire - September 25, (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter Ann - Louise, sons Alastair and Luis, grandchildren Harriet and Rosemund, brothers and sister, extended family, relatives and friends. Private cremation followed by funeral in England at a later date.

Derry (Cahir Dermot) O'Riordan - Straffan Road, Maynooth

Born 1938, late of Hacketstown, Co. Carlow; Dublin; Douglas, Isle of Man; Cyprus; Saudi Arabia; Durrus, Co. Cork; Montreal, Canada; and points in between. Died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, where he had been wonderfully cared for. Cremation private. Donations in Derry’s memory to the Peter McVerry Trust. Those wishing to remember Derry are invited to join Dorry and Turlough upstairs in the Castletown Inn, Main Street, Celbridge, 3–6pm, Sunday, September 29.