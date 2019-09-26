Fancy some new wheels - 30 Bus Eireann buses up for sale at Kildare auction

If you've ever fancied owning your own bus, now is your chance to pick up a bargain.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

A total of 31 Bus Eireann buses are up for auction at Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas.

The auction of nearly 30 Bus Éireann buses will take place on Saturday 19 October from the Irish Machinery Auctions Auction Complex just off of junction 10 M7, Naas. All the buses will be made available for viewing in the IMA yard in Naas, signalling a change from last years auction where there were three locations for viewing.

The decision was made following a successful auction in November of 2018 conducted by Irish Machinery Auctions on behalf of Bus Éireann, where over 25 city buses, located in situ across the country, were sold by means of public auction in Naas. This was the first time a public auction had been used as a means for remarketing unused buses by Bus Éireann.

IMA Managing director Dean Reid said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Bus Éireann to manage the very import task of remarketing their end of service vehicles and to allow the public the opportunity to re home these buses. The success of last years auction was a huge testament to the hard work put in by the Bus Éireann and Irish Machinery Auctions teams and we are delighted to be working alongside them again.”

For full details on all the buses being made available for auction please visit www.irishmachineryauctions.com