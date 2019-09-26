FOR SALE: Traditional Kildare village pub with 4-bed home overhead

“The Stream Inn” in Calverstown is for sale for €690,000 with JP and M Doyle auctioneers in Blessington.

Calverstown, located 6km from Kilcullen, is famous as the birthplace of The Gordon Bennett Cup, which started in 1903 - 2km from Calverstown at the Ballyshannon cross-roads.

“The Stream Inn” boasts considerable potential for development into the food and accommodation sector.

There is a substantial adjoining investment property comprising of convenience store/take away and two self-contained first floor office suites.

The Licensed premises and residential accommodation extends to c. 520 Square Metres/ 5,560 Square Feet, with the investment property extending to 348 Square Metres/ 3745 Square Feet, all set on a c. 0.35 Acres with extensive car parking on site.

‘’The Stream Inn’’ comprises of a Traditional Bar and Lounge which oozes character & appeal.

Both tastefully furnished & cleverly laid out, accompanied by a Games Area and Smart Private Function Room with a working Kitchen.

In addition to this there are Ladies & Gent toilets, extensive Cold and Store Rooms which are all in excellent condition.

The First Floor residence comprises of a substantial home with Kitchen/ Dining Room, Livingroom, Four Bedrooms, Bathroom and benefits from high ceilings with many of the original period features intact. Upstairs has separate access.

The Investment property comprises of a two storey modern building built in 2004 to a high standard with a ground floor convenience store trading as McCann’s and two self-contained offices on the first floor each with independent access. All three units are let on short and long term leases.

Outside there is an enclosed Beer Garden, Smoking Area and Extensive Car Parking.